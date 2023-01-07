Forum: Steer clear of stereotypical gender roles in parenting

I appreciate Mr Bryan Tan’s efforts to be actively involved in his children’s upbringing rather than leave the lion’s share to his wife (Confessions of a protective dad on the first day of school, Jan 3).

However, I wonder whether gender stereotypes still influence the division of labour in the home.

Mr Tan’s article and recent surveys show that men want to be more involved in childcare. Despite this trend, I notice that couples often inadvertently revert to stereotypical gender roles to allot their care responsibilities. For instance, Mr Tan said that his role would be “to affirm their identity and establish authority and the moral boundaries in their lives”, while his wife’s role would be to “nurture their hearts, help them develop emotionally and celebrate significant milestones”.

I suspect that many fathers would similarly take on parenting duties that are more traditionally associated with masculinity (authority and discipline), leaving mothers to take on duties more associated with femininity (emotional development).

What’s more, I find it interesting that Mr Tan explained this division by saying he was himself inadequate in emotional nurturing.

Assuming that he is indeed poorer than his wife at emotional nurturing, the question we might ask then is: Why?

I wonder if this is a case of an individual faring worse in areas that subconsciously do not appeal to him.

I hope that, instead of avoiding tasks which many of them deem emasculating, men will strive to improve in areas they believe they struggle in.

This would set an example to children that their fathers value emotional awareness, while also reducing the mental and emotional load the mother carries.

Additionally, more men should adopt a proactive approach to cleaning, cooking and maintaining the household. This would provide children with a view of non-gendered division of labour in the home, thereby promoting gender equality. What’s more, it would help reduce the amount of unpaid care work women currently bear.

Victoria Jagger