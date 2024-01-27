Forum: Stated reason for track adjustment might smooth ruffled feathers

The Circle Line no longer operates directly for now to HarbourFront MRT station, save for a shuttle connecting passengers between Labrador Park, Telok Blangah and HarbourFront MRT stations (Longer peak-hour commutes on Circle Line amid platform closures at HarbourFront and Telok Blangah, Jan 22).

As reported in the news, this is to facilitate works being done to complete the Circle Line.

Unfortunately, none of the multilingual signs at HarbourFront MRT station provides the rationale for this service adjustment.

Given Singapore’s reputation as a country with world-class transportation, perhaps an explanation for this adjustment would lessen commuters’ feelings of inconvenience over the longer travel times needed.

Ortega Gerard James