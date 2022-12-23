Forum: Start certification programme for premises with liquor licence

Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng’s letter hit the nail on the head (Do more to curb excessive alcohol intake in Singapore, Dec 21). There is room to intervene and further reduce alcohol-related problems in Singapore.

One way could be to make it mandatory to equip drinking establishments – restaurants, bars and clubs – with the tools for serving alcohol responsibly. In Melbourne, Australia, where I lived and worked for a number of years, it is a legal requirement to have a Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) certificate for licensees and their staff working in venues with a liquor licence.

The objective of the RSA programme is to give participants the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to a safe and enjoyable environment in licensed alcohol-serving premises.

Moreover, the programme is also open to anyone interested in understanding how to contribute to a safe and enjoyable environment for alcohol consumption. To reduce compliance costs for businesses, the RSA programme is offered by the Australian equivalent of our community clubs for free, and is conducted by certified RSA trainers.

Serving alcohol responsibly might sound like common sense, but there is a lot to learn from an RSA programme, such as what blood alcohol content is, the legal limits, and what happens to the human body and the different degrees of cognitive impairment that set in when blood alcohol content legal limits are breached.

Participants can appreciate why excessive alcohol consumption could be potentially fatal, and understand how they can help when they sense that their friends are inebriated and need to immediately stop drinking.

Education remains the best defence against alcohol-related problems, and making our own RSA certification in Singapore could be a good step in that direction.

Woon Wee Min