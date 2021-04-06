Forum: Stark contrast between pre-school and primary school pupil experience

Pre-school education in Singapore has improved by leaps and bounds in the last decade, but we are short-changing ourselves if we do not extend the changes we have made in pre-schools to primary schools.

When I was in kindergarten 28 years ago, the pre-school education curriculum was quite standard, and there was a strong focus on academics. Many schools, especially the non-private ones, focused a lot on rote learning.

Fast forward to today, and the pre-school landscape in Singapore has been totally transformed.

We have begun to appreciate and advocate that the school environment makes a difference to a child's learning - that is why we see pre-schools designed differently in warm tones, and with a deliberate plan for how the child should interact with various parts of the classroom and school campus.

We now also have an understanding (in fact, various schools of thought) of how children learn and communicate, and we see different pre-schools touting different pedagogies.

Unfortunately, primary school has largely remained the same from the time I was enrolled.

And I would know, because my two daughters are attending my alma mater.

There is a stark contrast between a pre-school teacher's interaction with his pupil, and a primary school teacher's interaction with his pupil - the former is personal, warm and nurturing; while the latter is often commanding, sometimes apathetic, and hardly personal.

It is almost as if our pupils have gone from being little persons needing love, attention and respect, to being just someone in a sea of pupils, who is there simply to receive an information download.

It is time we took steps to change primary school from transactional to transformational, impersonal to personal, "boring" (in the words of both my primary school-going children) to "enriching", "fun" and "interesting", or perhaps even just "nice", and something every pupil looks forward to each day.

Tracie Teo