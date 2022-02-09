Forum: StarHub reviewing refund process to safeguard customers' personal data

We thank Mr Gadar Soe for his feedback, and we apologise for his experience while initiating a refund of the balance credit for his TV subscription (Company insists on credit card details being sent over unsafe platforms, Feb 4).

We have since contacted and assisted Mr Soe.

StarHub takes its responsibility in safeguarding its customers' personal information seriously, and understands this matter is important to them.

We offer several refund methods for customers to choose from, such as PayNow, cheque, and their linked bank card. Based on Mr Soe's request, we worked to guide him through a refund via credit card.

We acknowledge that our staff should have exhausted other refund means, before asking Mr Soe for his credit card details. We have since addressed this with the staff member concerned.

We recognise the importance of maintaining high levels of trust with our customers, and we are reviewing our refund process to serve them better.

Chris Lipman

Chief Customer Officer

StarHub