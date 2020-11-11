Forum: StarHub has several ways to address concerns of senior customers

We appreciate the comments from Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi (Telcos should give hard copies of contracts, Nov 4), Ms Lorna Khoo Lock Nah (Digitalisation push not always in seniors' interest, Nov 9) and Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang (One-size-fits-all digital solutions pose challenges for the elderly, Nov 9) on digital technologies from the perspective of senior people living in an increasingly wired up Singapore.

Our commitment to do business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner is one of the key reasons why StarHub moved from paper to electronic bills, to conserve earth's precious resources and reduce paper wastage.

We are, however, cognisant of the needs of our senior customers, and have put in place several ways to address their concerns.

For customers aged 60 and above, StarHub will issue monthly paper bills to them at no additional charge, upon their request. For electronic service agreements, we include a summary page of the key terms for the provision of services to our customers for their ease of reference. Further, our senior customers can request hard copies of the service agreement to be printed and provided to them free at our retail shops.

We appreciate the opportunity to clarify our service provisioning practices to build an inclusive and sustainable business together with our customers.

Veronica Lai

Chief Corporate Officer

StarHub