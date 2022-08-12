Forum: StarHub committed to getting EPL streaming experience right for customers

We appreciate Mr Lee Kok Meng's feedback (Disturbed by reason given for EPL broadcast issues, Aug 10).

We acknowledge and apologise for the frustrations felt by our customers with the English Premier League (EPL) broadcast.

It is StarHub's aspiration to bring the EPL to Singaporeans through an immersive, feature-rich and multi-platform OTT (over the top) service, for the first time in Singapore or anywhere else in the world, at a fraction of the price the EPL was offered at in prior seasons.

We are heartened that our IPTV (Internet protocol TV) delivery remained smooth and robust throughout, and most of our OTT subscribers were able to enjoy the games without incident last weekend.

However, we are also sorry that we disappointed some of our OTT subscribers, who experienced log-in issues, lag, freezes or intermittent audio issues while watching the games.

We seek our customers' patience as we work to deliver the best streaming experience for Premier League across multiple platforms that fans want and deserve. We are encouraged that many of the initial technical issues were resolved for the Aug 7 games. We assure all our customers that we are relentlessly committed to getting this right for them.

OTT streaming experiences may also differ according to user set-ups. We have shared more information about optimal set-ups at www.starhub.com/pl-experience, and about troubleshooting tips at www.starhub.com/pl-troubleshoot

We are reaching out to our customers who faced issues. We sincerely thank Mr Lee and all our EPL subscribers for their patience and continued support of StarHub.

Nikhil Eapen

Chief Executive Officer

StarHub