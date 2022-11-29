Forum: Standing by principles alone may not be enough to prevent sexual assault

We all know that it is morally wrong to sexually assault someone, regardless of the person’s choice of clothing (People’s choice of clothing does not give others the right to assault them, Nov 26).

However, there exist people who choose to commit sexual assault despite knowing that it is a criminal offence.

If this offence were to happen, and the victim suffers long-lasting psychological trauma, standing by the principle that one’s choice of clothing does not give others the right to sexually assault the person would not mean much, unfortunately.

This may be analogous to someone who chooses to leave his valuables in a public place unattended or chooses to leave his car doors open while the car is parked, because he knows such behaviour does not give others the right to steal his belongings – he does this at his own risk.

Lim Chee Khiam