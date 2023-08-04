Forum: Standardised protocols needed for counselling of egg freezing patients

I read with great interest Ms Lily Ng’s letter, which articulated the need for rigorous standards of medical ethics and consumer rights pertaining to elective egg freezing (Egg freezing not the solution for ticking biological clock, July 31).

One way this can be achieved is for the Ministry of Health (MOH) to implement standardised and systematic protocols for counselling of patients, to ensure their informed consent in undergoing egg freezing.

However, being a newly introduced medical procedure in Singapore, there are currently no clear directives on what pre-procedure counselling for elective egg freezing should entail.

Very often, individual fertility counsellors decide on the relevant issues that will be discussed with prospective patients. It is entirely up to them to decide what information on egg freezing should be shared with patients.

MOH should specify the key issues that should be discussed with prospective egg-freezing patients, as well as information that should be shared with them during the pre-procedure counselling session. Perhaps the development of specific flowcharts and decision trees for counselling might be useful.

Alexis Heng Boon Chin (Dr)