Forum: Standardise parking rates at HDB shopping complexes

I wrote to the Housing Board to ask why an HDB shopping complex near my home charges a higher parking rate compared with other HDB shopping complexes.

HDB explained to me that the shopping complex is managed by a master tenant, and it is the master tenant's prerogative to impose a different parking rate.

HDB shopping complexes are located in the heartland to serve the daily needs of residents, and it is not fair to residents to have to pay more just because a complex is managed by a third party which decides to charge a higher rate.

I hope HDB will consider standardising the parking rates for all HDB shopping complexes to be fair to all residents.

Sim Soon Heng