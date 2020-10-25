Forum: Stand united and seize opportunity to raise Singapore's profile

Dr George Wong Seow Choon hit the nail on the head in highlighting that we need to be united and continue to be vigilant if we are to defeat Covid-19 (Continued cooperation of people vital in Covid-19 fight, Oct 23).

In the aftermath of the devastation brought on by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and ensuing tsunami, then Japanese prime minister, Mr Naoto Kan, exhorted the Japanese people to exercise the spirit of fraternity and to act fast to assist one's family and neighbours.

Those words could not ring truer than now during these unprecedented times, when everyone should be cooperating and caring for one another against a common, invisible and formidable enemy.

Indeed, with experts agreeing that Covid-19 may be here to stay and with a vaccine yet to be found, this will be a long battle.

This pandemic can present opportunities for Singapore to stand out from the rest of the world and serve as a shining example to other nations (Pandemic can be an opportunity of a generation: Chan, Oct 11).

By staying united and vigilant, and looking out for one another, we can seize these opportunities and raise Singapore's clout in the world.

Woon Wee Min