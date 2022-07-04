Forum: Stallholders, consumers can take steps to mitigate rising food prices

As consumers, my family, colleagues, friends and I are very worried and shocked about the higher prices of basic necessities, especially food (Some F&B outlets in S'pore may raise prices even as they absorb costs for now, July 2).

Some hawkers at neighbourhood coffee shops and hawker centres which I frequent have already raised their prices, between 20 cents and $1, from a few months ago.

I understand that hawkers are concerned about the rising costs of gas and electricity, food ingredients and supplies, manpower and even rental. But higher food prices will definitely affect low- to middle-income earners who need to buy meals, especially for lunch, while at work.

I know of a few owners of small food and beverage (F&B) outlets that have quit operating their stalls over the past months as they could no longer afford paying the high rental and increasing costs of utilities, while profits were going down significantly even though they opened their stalls for a bit longer than before.

This is a very sad and unfortunate situation for such hawkers and the public as well. I hope that the authorities will provide more direct support, especially to hawkers in neighbourhood coffee shops, hawker centres and foodcourts.

F&B operators could also come up with ideas to cooperate and support one another during these difficult times.

For example, those operating in the same coffee shop or hawker centre could source from common suppliers for basic food ingredients such as rice, cooking oil, noodles, flour, potatoes and onions, and negotiate for a lower price from the suppliers.

The suppliers, in turn, could offer them lower prices with terms and conditions such as minimum orders and scheduled deliveries to the same location. It would be a win-win situation for the hawkers and suppliers.

I also hope that landlords of these coffee shops and foodcourts will not add to the increasing burden and difficulties of small F&B owners, by not increasing their monthly rentals as much as possible or by offering flexible payment terms.

Lastly, consumers who need to buy takeaway meals, especially when they are at work, could carry their own reusable containers to save on the takeaway charges, which can be as high as 50 cents.

All of us play an important part in cost-saving measures.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban