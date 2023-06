I would like to commend a coffee stall owner in Redhill.

Uncle Mak Cafe charges seniors only $1.10 for a cup of kopi C, which usually costs $1.30.

The stall owner is also a senior who empathises with the elderly. He chose not to increase the price of his coffee –many other stalls charge $1.50 now –and also gives discounts so that the elderly without income don’t have to worry about repeated price increases. He is to be commended for prioritising the needs of others over his own.

Loong Chik Tong