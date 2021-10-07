Forum: ST writers can compile stories on Singapore sports for a book

I refer to Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath's article "New Federer book is tasty, but where are the Singapore sports books?" (Oct 2).

As always, Mr Brijnath's article is entertaining and my team of student-athletes in the local universities have grown to enjoy his interesting and sometimes thought-provoking articles.

Of particular interest was the point he raised about the state of publications on local sports.

I have experience in the book publishing business, having also written a biography of local athletics icon C. Kunalan.

Writing a book is tough, as one can imagine. Getting a publisher is even tougher. One reason, I believe, is the diminishing book-buying culture. That makes difficult business sense for the publishers who in the first place have to contend with a small local population.

Perhaps Mr Brijnath and his fellow journalists from the sports desk can start the ball rolling.

With their expertise in writing sports stories and the support of Straits Times Press, they should be able to contribute to the collection of local sports literature.

Each expert in the sports desk can contribute a biography of his favourite sports personality, and our community would be richer by that many biographies.

Hopefully, that can also generate interest that will begin a trend in reading and writing local sports books.

Steven Quek Chin Hwee