Forum: SRC lady membership conversion is an optional exercise

I refer to the article, "Converting lady memberships to ordinary ones will push down value: Singapore Recreation Club women members" (Aug 14)

Women members who do not want to convert can choose to continue with their lady membership, as this remains an optional exercise.

The rules supporting the conversion exercise were voted upon by the general body of the members at the club's annual general meetings. The general body of members is considered the paramount decision-making body of the club.

We implemented the exercise in accordance with the wishes of the general body, who supported the intention of giving women members a chance to be equal and enjoy the full rights and privileges of the ordinary membership.

There are women who want to be ordinary members to vote and have supplementary memberships for their spouses and children under the age of 21, but cannot do so under the current structure of the lady membership.

The club has put forward a fair package for those holding lady memberships. For the initial period - Aug 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2023 - there is no cost incurred in the conversion.

The $100 conversion fee is given back by rebate, through food and beverage (F&B) credits valued at $100, while the difference in the subscription fee is compensated by way of $35 in F&B credits per month for up to one year, depending on the conversion month.

Market forces determine the value of the membership. With the lease being renewed for another 30 years and the Padang being designated the 75th national monument, the value is set to rise further.

If the lady members convert to ordinary membership, they will have equal rights as the men. If they choose not to convert, they will keep their present rights, achieving savings from a reduced subscription fee.

A woman wishing to sell her membership three years after the commencement of the conversion exercise would potentially have saved $1,260, which is more than the conversion fee of $1,000 after August next year.

We wish to reiterate that this is a decision for the women members of the club to make. Some have already stepped forward for their conversion process, but it is not a mandatory conversion exercise that is being forced upon them.

Chang Yeh Hong

President

Singapore Recreation Club