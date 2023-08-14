Forum: Spreading positivity helps negate ill-effects of social media

Technology has become an essential part of our lives, and for teenagers, the Internet is their means of access to social media.

A survey by non-profit research organisation Common Sense Media found that overall screen use among teens and tweens in the United States increased by 17 per cent from 2019 to 2021. With so much time invested in social media, the impact of it on a teenager’s life could be massive.

Research has shown that teenagers’ use of social media applications like Instagram and TikTok makes them feel connected and included among their friends. Teenagers are developmentally primed to seek the connection of friendships outside their family. Social networking is the perfect platform for them to feel included and accepted.

However, social media also poses numerous harms to their mental health. To show how “cool” their lives are, they post only the highlights of their day, making their friends feel like they are missing out. This could lower their friends’ self-esteem and make them feel that their life is not as exciting. This affects their overall attitude towards life.

One way to reduce the ill effects is to change teenagers’ perspective on what they post. Just because your friend does not look good in a photo does not mean you need to shame her in the comments. Spreading a bit of positivity can help curb the negative aspects of social media.

Ananya Aravind, 15

Secondary 3