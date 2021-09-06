Forum: Spread out the exams to ease students' stress

I have a teenage daughter who will soon be taking her year-end exams.

The Ministry of Education has said that students will have the scope of their year-end exams reduced in a year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, to cut their revision load (Steps taken to ease student stress and keep schools safe, July 28).

However, I have seen my daughter's exam schedule, and was surprised to notice that there are several days on which students have to sit multiple papers on the same day.

Is this being done so that the school can complete its administrative tasks early?

If schools are to take students' mental health seriously, they have to give them a decent exam schedule.

Wee Kok Siang