Forum: Sports school to implement any safety improvements soonest

We refer to the letter by the National Instructors and Coaches Association, “Sports School should communicate its safety findings on student’s death” (Oct 18).

The school’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.

We are reviewing our safety and training protocols and have emphasised to our coaches and staff the importance of adhering to them, so that we can continue providing a safe training environment for our student-athletes.

The recommendations and implementation plan will be presented to the school’s board. We aim to complete the review by the end of the year, but will also implement any improvements as and when ready, even ahead of the completion of the review.

The school takes this matter seriously, and my team and I are committed to conducting a thorough review.

Ong Kim Soon

Principal

Singapore Sports School