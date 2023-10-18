Forum: Sports School should communicate its safety findings on student’s death

We refer to the article “Singapore Sports School fires badminton coach after death of 14-year-old student” (Oct 14).

The National Instructors and Coaches Association (Nica) is deeply saddened by the loss of student athlete Pranav Madhaik, and extends our deepest sympathies to his family.

We noted from the Singapore Sports School (SSP) media statement that the coach should have checked on Pranav to ensure his well-being before leaving the track, and that he did not account for all student athletes before dismissing them from training.

The statement added that this was not in accordance with the school’s safety protocols.

However, SSP did not explain if its investigations revealed gaps in other aspects of the safety protocols.

Nica represents coaches and instructors, most of whom are freelancers or self-employed.

In a high-performance environment, whether in sports, the arts or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the association upholds that the safety of athletes and performers is paramount.

Nica also upholds that all stakeholders involved in these athletes and performers’ learning, training and care must have shared responsibility and accountability for their safety and well-being.

We note that SSP is reviewing its safety protocols.

Nica asks that SSP, to give assurance of transparent and fair handling and to prevent similar occurrences, communicate its investigation findings on handling and safety protocols when ready, and the measures that it would be taking to address the gaps.

Jean See Jinli

Executive Secretary

National Instructors and Coaches Association (Nica)