Forum: Sport centre staff to be more attentive to first-time ActiveSG app users

We thank Forum writers Santakumari Ratnam (Seniors need help in keeping up with tech advances, Nov 4) and Seah Jin Wah (Encourage and help seniors take first step with mobile apps, Nov 7) for their feedback.

The ActiveSG app was introduced as part of Sport Singapore’s efforts to serve Singaporeans better and make access to our facilities and programmes more convenient and user-friendly. It is a one-stop portal where visitors can sign up for ActiveSG programmes, book sport facilities, and register for activities and classes. We continually upgrade the app to improve our visitors’ experience.

We recognise that there may be some visitors who are unfamiliar with the app or how to use it. Therefore, we display information on how to download and use the app prominently in our sport centres. Our staff at our ActiveSG sport centres have been trained to provide help when approached. However, we acknowledge that we could be more attentive in assisting first-time users like Ms Santakumari.

We will review the placement of our information material, as well as have our staff look out for those who are less familiar to proactively provide support. We look forward to Ms Santakumari visiting our facilities again and giving her any further assistance she may need.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore