Forum: S'poreans should have a better understanding of country's history

Much could be achieved if Singaporeans know the country's history better, especially the horrors of war (Keeping memories alive, Jan 27).

The National Museum of Singapore's new exhibition, Dislocations: Memory & Meaning Of The Fall Of Singapore, 1942, gives Singaporeans insights into the suffering of the people here during World War II.

During the Japanese Occupation, many lost their lives and incidents of rape were rampant. Although I was barely a year old when the Japanese occupied Singapore, the memories of those who lived through that difficult period of the war, that I learnt from close relatives, are still etched in my mind.

A better understanding of our country's past, particularly the Japanese Occupation which was a dark chapter in Singapore's history, would likely bring with it more support for the country's whole-of-society approach to national defence.

Each individual's contribution to the collective defence of the state forms part of the cornerstone of the success and peace that Singaporeans enjoy today.

Above all, Singaporeans have a responsibility to uphold this approach to national defence during good and bad times, to ensure the nation continues to thrive now and in the future.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng