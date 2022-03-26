Forum: S'poreans must stay vigilant and defend against divisions from within too

The war in Ukraine serves as a wake-up call to the many of us who take our way of life for granted.

The situation of a larger aggressor invading a smaller state can happen to us too.

The notion that we can rely on another power to keep us safe is delusional.

Let us not rely on others to defend us. When push comes to shove, only we Singaporeans can defend ourselves.

We must be more conscious of where the threats lie, both within and outside Singapore.

While overt external threats are more detectable, we must be watchful of those that try to divide us from within.

As an open society, we are susceptible to covert forces that may sow discord among our ranks.

Our perceptions may be influenced by forces out to shape the narratives fed to us by a myriad of platforms and sources

We must stay vigilant.

In times of crisis, every citizen counts. Look at how brave Ukrainians have been in warding off a larger power.

Our resolve as one people has yet to be tested.

But the Covid-19 pandemic and fighting this invisible enemy has shown Singaporeans' steadfastness in staying the course. We have grown and matured as a people.

It takes you and me to defend this land of ours because this is home, truly.

Lee Teck Chuan