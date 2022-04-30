Forum: S'poreans have no real grasp of nature's dangers, hazards abroad

It was sad to read about the heroic Australian father-and-son duo who drowned trying to rescue a distressed Singaporean tourist who got caught in rip currents in Victoria state (Father, son drowned trying to save S'pore tourist in Australia, April 28).

I lived in Melbourne in Australia for more than half a decade. The dangers of rip currents are very real, being the most common hazard on Australian beaches, which are responsible for numerous drowning deaths each year.

Public education campaigns teach people to avoid rip currents by swimming only at patrolled beaches and only between designated red and yellow flags.

Swimming at unpatrolled beaches is strongly discouraged - if you choose to do so, you are on your own and swim at your own risk.

Singapore is a safe country and Singaporeans have little exposure to nature's hazards such as rip currents and erratic weather patterns.

So it is easy for us to be lulled into a false sense of security when we are in a foreign country, where these hazards present a very real danger to life and limb but which we have no real grasp of, as we have never experienced them.

We should exercise common sense and good judgment, and respect local advisories and warning signs cautioning against high-risk activities such as swimming at unpatrolled beaches.

This could protect not only ourselves and our loved ones, but also the good Samaritans around us.

Woon Wee Min