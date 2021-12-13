Forum: S'poreans are more united by English language than by mother tongue

I refer to Ms Lee Yim May's letter (Have more reasonable expectations for level of Chinese proficiency here, Dec 9).

Tamil-speaking Singaporeans are also generally not very proficient in their mother tongue due to the widespread use of English.

In the 1960s, Malay was the language that bound our fathers and mothers when they could not speak English. Today, my son is unable to speak fluent Tamil, and his close Chinese friends speak English proficiently.

My wife and I are in our 60s and join a jolly bunch of seniors for long walks on weekends. Most of them cannot speak English well and a few speak a smattering of Malay. We enjoy our walks but struggle to communicate with one another on the simplest things. I sometimes wonder if I would enjoy the company of English-proficient Chinese friends more, but I still join this group because of their cordial ways.

As Malay, Indian and Chinese Singaporeans, we are more united by the English language than by our so-called mother tongues. If "mother tongue" is defined as the language one grew up speaking, that would be English in my son's case and my case too.

As a child, I remember how much more I spontaneously chatted with my peers in either English or Malay. Over the years, the Chinese majority have tended to speak more Mandarin, imperfect or otherwise, usually to the detriment of their English.

In Malaysia, the Chinese and Indians may speak good or rudimentary Malay, and this remains a bridge between the different races there. This is the role English plays in Singapore today among us locals.

Our lack of mother tongue proficiency may be a blessing in disguise.

Narayanasamy Murali