Forum: Speeding and road bullies unchecked in expressway tunnels

The speed detection cameras in road tunnels are obviously not effective.

Motorists who use the tunnels like the Marina Coastal Expressway or Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway every day know exactly where all the cameras are. They slow down when they approach a camera but speed up again to 110kmh after they pass the camera.

This speeding may also cause problems during overtaking. I may be on the rightmost lane trying to overtake a car to my left. I would be driving around 90kmh, but some car would be coming up behind me at 110kmh. It may take me 10 to 15 seconds to overtake the car in front, but if the driver behind is impatient, he will tailgate my car and flash his high beam to tell me to move over.

Once, in my haste to get out of the way, my car almost collided with another car.

I suggest that the Land Transport Authority set up portable speed-detecting radar guns in the recess areas for the emergency exits. These should be in a right-hand bend of the tunnel so that speeding motorists will not see the equipment until it is too late.

In addition, we should be allowed to submit video recordings from our rear windscreen camera of tailgating road bullies so that these motorists can be charged with harassment and punished.

Leon Lui Yuen Leung