Forum: Speed up Covid-19 vaccination of adults

I got my Covid-19 vaccination at a community club, and the whole process was seamless. The medical staff made every effort to answer any doubts I had.

Getting the vaccine is a personal choice, and there are some people who are still hesitant to get the jab. Some are taking a wait-and-see attitude and do not see the need to get vaccinated so soon.

As citizens, we have an obligation to make the correct choice that protects the health of the community.

With a higher take-up rate in vaccination, the community stands a chance to return to normalcy sooner than later. The only way we can succeed in moving on from this pandemic is if we all do our part.

I urge the Ministry of Health to consider measures to speed up the vaccination drive to reach the whole adult population here (those aged 21 years and above).

With more vaccines and a larger proportion of the population being vaccinated, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke