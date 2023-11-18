Forum: Speed limiters complement existing efforts by Traffic Police to curb speeding lorries

We refer to the letter by Mr Francis Dorai “Lorries still travelling above 60kmh despite speed-limiter requirement” (Nov 8). Since 1999, speed limiters have been mandatory for all goods vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000kg. These vehicles are checked for speed limiters during routine vehicle inspections.

With speed limiters installed, most vehicles are driven below the speed limit. However, some indeed deliberately flout the law by, for example, not installing the speed limiters as mandated, or tampering with them. If vehicles installed with speed limiters are caught speeding, they are fined and subjected to additional speed limiter inspections. Depending on the speed clocked, the drivers could also be liable for imprisonment.

There will always be cases of people not respecting the law, but overall, our roads have been safer with the speed-limiter requirement. The intent of expanding the speed-limiter regime is to further improve road safety. As such, from Jan 1, 2024, lorries with an MLW of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg (both inclusive) will need to be fitted with speed limiters that limit their speed to 60kmh.

The Traffic Police are also reviewing the laws to strengthen deterrence against tampering with speed limiters, or installing speed limiters that do not comply with the requirements.

The speed-limiter regime is but one tool to improve overall road safety. We adopt a three-pronged approach of education, engagement, and enforcement. Traffic Police regularly conduct road safety events and campaigns to promote good road safety habits. This includes exercising patience and graciousness. Unless overtaking, motorists should keep left.

Traffic Police patrol the roads daily and conduct enforcement operations to deter and detect errant motorists. We also leverage technology such as speed cameras. Cases of errant motorists being charged in court are publicised to raise awareness of the consequences. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we must all do our part to make our roads safer.

Lin Zhihao

Superintendent of Police

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force