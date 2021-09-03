Forum: Specific rules needed to guide employer-staff interactions involving people with epilepsy

The epilepsy community in Singapore is heartened to hear of the Government's move to enforce rules for public and private employers that prohibit discrimination against qualified job applicants or employees, particularly on the basis of disability (Laws to prevent discrimination will give guidelines teeth: Minister, Sept 2).

Epilepsy is a brain disease characterised by abnormal brain activity causing seizures or unusual behaviour. The physical, psychological and social consequences of epilepsy impose significant burdens on people with the condition and their families.

For many people, work provides structure, a sense of purpose and, of course, financial rewards. People with epilepsy are potentially subject to discrimination when seeking jobs.

To accomplish the goal of protecting qualified people with disabilities, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices needs to come out with specific rules to guide the interactions between employers and employees.

What can an employer ask about a disability such as epilepsy, which is an invisible disability? What must an employee disclose? What reasonable accommodations must an employer make for a qualified employee with epilepsy?

Institutionalised discrimination affects people with epilepsy in finding jobs, in getting married and giving birth, and in being socially accepted by others. Subtle violations include social ostracism, being overlooked for promotion at work, and denial of the right to participate in school and social activities taken for granted by others in the community.

Epilepsy Care Group Singapore would like to see appropriate legislation to guarantee the rights of people with epilepsy, so that they can be empowered to maximise their quality of life.

Goh Keng Hwee

Executive Director

Epilepsy Care Group Singapore