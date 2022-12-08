Forum: Specialist appointments are many months away

Getting timely specialist appointments for medical conditions is becoming a challenge.

I have diabetes, and was referred to a hospital and the Singapore National Eye Centre for follow-up tests and examination of key indicators such as falling sodium levels and floaters (spots) in my vision.

The earliest appointments I could get were on Feb 17 and May 8 in 2023. And these were for referrals made in November 2022.

The impact of low sodium levels or floaters in vision could be much worse after having to wait four to six months.

The authorities should look into the situation to ensure that timely medical assistance is provided at all levels.

Nallan Chakravarti Raghava