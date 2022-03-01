Forum: Special education school fees should be the same as in mainstream schools

My child has autism spectrum disorder and is currently a pupil at Pathlight School.

I pay $250 per month as school fees. This is much more than the maximum of $13 a month ($6.50 monthly miscellaneous plus $6.50 monthly second-tier miscellaneous fee) that Singaporean pupils pay in mainstream primary schools.

I understand that the higher fee that special education schools charge is due to the lower student-to-teacher class ratio and specialised training.

For children in special education schools to qualify for financial assistance, the family must have a monthly gross household income of $2,750 or less, or a monthly per capita income of $690 or less.

Many families in the middle- or even lower-income groups do not meet these eligibility criteria.

Raising special needs children is mentally, emotionally and financially draining for a family. Many parents with special needs children sacrifice career advancements so as to have more time to take care of their children. Some working mothers even have to leave the workforce to be full-time caregivers.

In addition to basic education, special needs children have to attend other costly interventions and therapies.

The Government can play its part by giving more support to special needs children and families. My hope is that a full subsidy can be given to pupils in special education schools so that they pay the same monthly fees as pupils in mainstream schools.

If this is not possible, then the income ceiling for financial assistance should be substantially increased.

Ng Say Chong