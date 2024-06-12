Forum: Spate of bus accidents is concerning

I am concerned about the recent spate of bus accidents involving public transport services (Bus driver taken to hospital after 2 Tower Transit buses collide in Sembawang, June 9; 93-year-old among 5 taken to hospital after bus and trailer truck collide at Ophir Road junction, June 6; and Drivers taken to hospital after 2 buses, lorry collide in Pasir Ris, May 30).

The frequency of these accidents suggests there may be underlying issues that need urgent attention.

As frequent users of public transportation, we place our trust in bus companies to ensure our safety, but we must also recognise the crucial role that the well-being of bus captains plays in this equation.

Driving a bus requires constant vigilance, quick decision-making and impeccable coordination. Fatigue significantly impairs these abilities, increasing the risk of accidents. Without adequate rest, their ability to perform their duties safely diminishes, putting everyone on the road at risk.

To mitigate such risks, bus companies must implement comprehensive strategies that prioritise the health and well-being of their employees. They should also foster a work environment where bus captains feel comfortable discussing their concerns without fear of retribution. Open communication can help identify issues early and allow for timely interventions.

The safety of our daily commute depends on the well-being of those at the wheel.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke