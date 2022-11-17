Forum: Spare a thought for the environment and switch to reusable face masks

The Covid-19 pandemic made many people rush to pharmacies to buy and hoard disposable face masks.

As Singapore’s battle with the virus continues, the environmental impact of the use of disposable face masks could last for a long time.

One study estimates that 129 billion face masks are used globally every month, most of which are disposable.

While mask-wearing is no longer required except in healthcare and public transport settings, many still use face masks to feel safer, and change their masks after each commute. Disposable masks may be preferred because they are cheap, and can be thrown away after a single use without needing to be washed for reuse. But there is a hidden cost to this.

Volunteer organisations have reported collecting five to six face masks at every environmental clean-up session they conduct in local parks, beaches and waterways.

This poses a serious concern as they could become breeding sites for pathogens, and cause harm to wildlife as well.

More people should consider using reusable face masks. Those made of at least two layers of fabric have good filtration capability, and are included in the types of masks the Ministry of Health recommends that people wear in settings that require masks.

Ultimately, it all depends on the choice of consumers. Let us make a difference by binning disposable face masks responsibly, or using reusable face masks.

Cyndi Tjoi