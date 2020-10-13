Forum: Spare a thought for hotels managing quarantined guests

It troubled me to read Ms Low Kar Tiang's account of her quarantine experience at a five-star resort hotel, from complaining about the food to the cheap-smelling softener (Winning the quarantine lottery at Rasa Sentosa, Oct 11).

Granted she did have some good things to say about the hotel. Still, one ought to remember that the main idea behind dedicated stay-home notice (SHN) facilities - in this case, hotels - is to prevent potential spread of infection from returnees to their family members, and not an extended staycation.

Hotels have been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic and with the opening of hotels for staycations, it is hard for them to manage the room inventory as they have to adhere to SHN guidelines.

Hence, it is understandable that the writer's request for a room with a sea view was turned down.

It pains me to know that the efforts of our Government and the hotel amid cost-cutting measures have led to this.

I hope the writer understands how fortunate she was to have a comfortable 14-day stay and to have had clean laundered clothes while the nation fights against bigger things during this crisis.

In the meantime, do spare a thought for hotels which we know are badly affected by this crisis.

Jillian Cheong