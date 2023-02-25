Forum: Space pregnancy project a small part of university’s space-inspired research

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim for his letter, “Why spend money on exotic space research?” (Feb 18). We agree fully on the importance of carefully and strategically deploying research capital and talent to achieve national goals.

The space pregnancy pilot research, which is funded by the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and conducted in collaboration with Singapore Space and Technology Limited, is part of a broader movement in the area of life sciences research in space.

Basic space medicine research has helped improve our understanding of medical conditions on Earth, leading to treatments for osteoporosis, telemedicine, and robotic surgery.

By studying the effects of gravity and radiation on pregnancy and early development, scientists can better understand the potential hazards of extreme environmental conditions on human development, whether in space or even in normal air travel. This research project also highlights a potential growth area for Singapore to bring together its space and life sciences expertise for strategic benefits.

Many important products and technologies in our everyday life today were influenced by space research. These include the GPS (Global Positioning System) technology, water filtration systems, and weather forecasting.

In 2022, an experiment conducted by Singapore scientists, along with researchers from 10 other countries, found that coriander seeds exposed to a month-long stint in space became superseeds with a much richer yield on Earth (Coriander seeds turn into ‘superseeds’ in outer space, give richer yields on Earth, Dec 12, 2022). This holds important implications for future research into the creation of disease- and climate-resilient crops to boost food security. Exploration in space science may, therefore, provide unexpected positive outcomes for the betterment of society.

The National University of Singapore remains committed to supporting the country’s space ambitions through its broad spectrum of basic and applied research capabilities.

The space pregnancy pilot research constitutes a small exploratory part of the university’s space-inspired research, which includes the development of game-changing technologies in areas such as satellites, advanced communications, aerospace, and remote sensing.

Chen Tsuhan (Professor)

Deputy President (Research and Technology)

National University of Singapore