Forum: Space for open dialogue is important

I was disappointed to read about the Science Centre cancelling its discussion session about sex and gender (Science Centre cancels talk on sex and gender differences following backlash, June 3).

Sex and gender refer to different things. Sex refers to biological factors based on genetics, hormones, anatomy and physiology, whereas gender typically refers to a sense of identity contributed by socio-cultural factors.

As gender is based on socio-cultural factors, and there exists a wide range of socio-cultural backgrounds, there will inevitably be disagreements about the perceived relationship between sex and gender.

Differing opinions should not hold us back from earnest discussions revolving around socio-cultural knowledge, research, and lived experiences.

Such space for open dialogue is important, as it helps us cultivate greater compassion for other people’s experiences and realities, which may be different from ours.

Just because a topic is deemed controversial should not make it a barrier for dialogue and discussion. Similarly, just because issues are not discussed publicly does not mean they do not exist.

Juliet Tan (Dr)