Forum: Space flights will only worsen climate change

Page A9 of Tuesday's edition of The Straits Times shows how much still needs to be done in the effort to counter global warming.

The article that occupies most of that page is about Virgin Galactic taking passengers on a ride into space and back again (Branson's flight fuels hopes of space tourism, July 13).

It also references other planned initiatives for rich people to have a few minutes of excitement on a trip to nowhere, at a ticket price that will exceed the lifetime earnings of many individuals on the planet.

These will contribute to global warming through the fuel used, not to mention the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere through the production of these vehicles.

At the foot of the page, a blurb headline reads: "Strong storms in Beijing; heatwave in US, Canada." The phenomena described may well be due to climate change caused by human activity, which will only be worsened by self-indulgent and wasteful excursions such as space flights.

John Gee