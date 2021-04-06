Forum: Sort out implementation details before having panel doctors

Both the Singapore Medical Association (IP insurers' panels exclude many private specialists, say docs, March 29) and the Life Insurance Association (LIA) Singapore (Increase in panel doctors may mean higher premiums, says LIA, April 3) have made their stands known on the issue of panel doctors.

As a policyholder, I wonder if operational details on the implementation have been looked into on our behalf.

For example, can there be a fair minimum number of specialities and doctors that need to be on insurers' panels before the co-payment limit is lifted?

How often do insurers need to review their panel, to ensure that it is current and for doctors who leave the panel to be replaced expeditiously?

If insurers need time to expand their panel of doctors, is it then fair for policyholders to be penalised with a higher co-payment if they have no available choice of panel doctors?

How should pre- and post-hospitalisation claims be scrutinised if a non-panel doctor is consulted through lack of choice?

Some of us depend on our family doctor to recommend a specialist when one is needed.

If we now need to use panel doctors, are insurers staffed with trained personnel to provide such recommendations?

Having been paying premiums since the day insurers started selling full riders, I do feel aggrieved by the changes.

That aside, I do feel a 5 per cent co-payment with a $3,000 cap is a fair compromise.

However, I am very concerned by the way panel doctors are being forced upon policyholders even before insurers can ensure their infrastructure is in place.

With the Ministry of Health (MOH) now formalising a committee to look into Integrated Shield Plan-related issues (MOH to formalise panel to look into IP-related issues, April 4), it may want to consider rolling out the upcoming changes to riders in phases instead.

For example, stop the implementation of panel doctors till safeguards to policyholders' interests can be agreed upon.

Implement panel doctors only after the committee completes its deliberations.

Tan Siak Khian