Forum: Sorry for wrong information given by Singpass counter staff

We thank Mr Tan Keong Boon for his feedback (Unable to reactivate mum's Singpass account on her behalf, May 11) and apologise for the wrong information given to him by the Singpass counter staff.

We wish to clarify that individuals who lack mental capacity are not required to be physically present to provide consent for the activation of Singpass Multi-User SMS Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), whereby the individual's SMS-OTP (one-time password) is sent to the mobile number of another Singpass user such as a trusted family member or caregiver.

A donee appointed under a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) or a court-appointed deputy may activate Multi-User SMS 2FA for the person lacking mental capacity by submitting online the LPA and a medical report certifying the donor's loss of mental capacity, or the deputyship court order.

More information can be found at https://go.gov.sg/singpass-multi-user

Donees and deputies may contact us directly via support@singpass.gov.sg so that we can better assist them.

We will step up training to ensure Singpass counter staff advise individuals lacking mental capacity and their caregivers appropriately.

We agree with Mr Tan that the process to set up Singpass 2FA should be as convenient as possible, especially for seniors and the disabled.

We have enabled the use of face verification as a 2FA method without requiring any set-up by the user. In addition, for those with mobility challenges, the Singpass help desk can arrange a video call so that users do not have to visit the counters in person to set up Multi-User SMS 2FA.

We appreciate the feedback given and will continue to improve our services.

Kwok Quek Sin

Senior Director

National Digital Identity

Government Technology Agency