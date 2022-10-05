Forum: Something for every traveller no matter when they visit

We refer to the letter, "Showcase events quarterly to sustain tourists' interest in S'pore" (Oct 3).

As we welcome travellers back to Singapore, a robust events calendar is an integral part of Singapore Tourism Board's strategy to bring in quality and repeat visitors.

This helps us maintain international mindshare and strengthens our position as an attractive destination.

Apart from the recent Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, we work with event organisers to support other high-quality events that add vibrancy and diversity to our tourism landscape so that there is something for every traveller regardless of when they visit.

These range from new offerings like the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium and perennial favourites such as the annual Christmas on a Great Street, to upcoming business events including the Singapore FinTech Festival and Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

We highlight the breadth of events available through our various channels, the media and travel guides.

We thank the writer for the suggestion and will continue to strengthen Singapore's position as a leading events destination that has a vibrant, year-round calendar which caters to all ages and interests.

Lilian Chee

Director, Industry Marketing

Singapore Tourism Board