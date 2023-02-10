Forum: Some ways to get around school bus problems

It is time that parents facing problems with school buses looked for alternative ways to get their children to school (Parents say they have little choice but to rely on school buses, Feb 5).

First, we could learn from the Japanese. In Japan, children as young as six or seven go to school by themselves. As Singapore has a low crime rate, it should be safe for our children to do likewise. It would also help them to be more independent and confident.

Second, schools could provide a free or subsidised shuttle service to ferry their students to and from the nearest MRT station or bus stop.

Third, parents could carpool and take turns to ferry their children. Schools could facilitate carpooling arrangements via group chats. This would help to ease the traffic jams caused by cars near schools when parents drop off or pick up their children.

Lee Yim May