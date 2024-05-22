Forum: Some smoking parents forget they have kids on their laps

On several occasions, I have seen babies and toddlers being exposed to second-hand smoke while being carried or seated on the laps of adults, presumably their parents, who are smoking while operating personal mobility devices (PMDs).

It is heartbreaking to see these vulnerable young children being subjected to the harmful effects of cigarette smoke, which can have long-term consequences for their health and well-being.

Despite the adults’ efforts to puff away from the wind direction, the smoke still inevitably reaches these little ones.

We must raise awareness about the risks associated with smoking around children and advocate stricter regulations and enforcement to prevent such harmful behaviour.

Sherman Low Sze Hong