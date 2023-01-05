Forum: Some employers don’t take safety seriously as they think insurance will cover accidents

I express my condolences to the family of Mr Ely Chow, who was killed in a workplace accident in Rifle Range Road (Victim’s family wants more to be done to prevent such accidents, Dec 30, 2022).

His sister rightly pointed out that it may be time to admit that there is a lack of a safety culture here.

I believe that some employers adopt the mentality that accidents would not have a significant financial impact, as their work injury compensation insurance policies would cover medical expenses and compensation for permanent disability or death.

Since they think that someone else would pay for it, they see employees, especially foreign workers, as dispensable, and there is no impetus to ensure workplace safety.

Chan Kong Meng