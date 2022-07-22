Forum: Some courses for seniors will still be eligible for SkillsFuture Credit

Updated
Published
50 sec ago

We thank Ms Rachel Tan Wee Cho for her feedback (Will some courses for seniors be affected by changes to SkillsFuture funding?, July 16).

The changes in funding requirements by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) are intended to raise the relevance of courses to learners' employment and employability outcomes, and to enterprises' efforts in job redesign and business transformation.

At the same time, we recognise that some courses have important social objectives. SSG will work with organisations such as the National Silver Academy and People's Association to identify such courses for seniors. They will continue to be eligible for SkillsFuture Credit, even if they are non-certifiable.

Toh Swee Chien

Director, Public Engagement Division

SkillsFuture Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top