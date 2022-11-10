Forum: Some banks willing to accept smaller applications from charities for Treasury bills

We thank Mr Sum Siew Tak for his suggestion for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to improve the ease with which charities can subscribe for Treasury Bills (T-bills) (Let charities buy treasury bills more easily, Nov 2).

Institutions such as charities can apply for T-bills through any of the 13 banks which are Singapore Government Securities primary dealers. While MAS has set a minimum investment amount of $1,000 in face value for T-bills, different banks set different investment thresholds and fees based on their customer profiles and operational considerations.

MAS has contacted banks that are willing to accept smaller institutional applications, including by charities, and we have reached out to Mr Sum directly to provide him with more information.

Dawn Chew

Director (Corporate Communications)

Monetary Authority of Singapore