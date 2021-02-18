Forum: Solutions to speeding problem should not adversely affect all drivers

The Traffic Police will be exploring enforcement operations and road-calming measures, such as road humps and speed regulating strips, in Tanjong Pagar following the recent car crash there (Police looking at taking extra measures in vicinity of BMW crash, Feb 15).

Fortunately, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Indranee Rajah recognises that such measures will affect all traffic and at all hours.

It would be far more appropriate to install speed cameras in the area concerned, and the authorities should look at substantially increasing fines and demerit points for violations between midnight and 3am.

Additionally, penalties for speeding could be incrementally increased for each 5km above the speed limit so as to deter most speedsters.

Consider installing noise level monitoring equipment linked to cameras, to apprehend drivers who rev their engines and disrupt the sleep of people in the neighbourhood. Fines and demerit points could again be substantially increased between 10pm and 6am.

It is time to apply penalties that are directed at the problem, and that do not adversely affect all drivers on the roads and inconvenience the majority of drivers who are well behaved.

Johann Senaratna