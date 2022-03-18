Forum: Sole for war in Ukraine responsibility lies with Russia

I would like to rebut Professor John Mearsheimer's views (Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis, March 15).

Prof Mearsheimer seems to have little understanding of the nations that were previously occupied, subjugated or repressed by the former Soviet Union.

In my ancestral country, Czechoslovakia, which was behind the Iron Curtain after World War II, the Prague Spring period of reforms was brutally suppressed by Warsaw Pact troops in August 1968.

It was only in 1989 that we were finally able to determine our political destiny on our own. The Czech Republic and Slovakia joined the European Union and Nato precisely because we did not want to be bullied ever again.

The people in Ukraine have the same right - to determine their own destiny. Russia has repeatedly confirmed Ukraine's sovereignty and borders, in particular in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

Respect for other countries' sovereignty and internationally recognised borders is a pillar of a stable world order and a condition for world peace. It is essential for small countries in particular.

There can be no justification whatsoever for Russia's attack on Ukraine, and the sole responsibility lies exclusively with Russia and nobody else.

Gil Simon Schneider (Dr)