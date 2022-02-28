Forum: Soh Rui Yong is a highly committed athlete who seeks to be constructive

It is good that Soh Rui Yong has sincerely apologised to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and recognised his shortcomings. He also expressed his intention to do better.

I first encountered Soh in person on a running track. I was with my family, and Soh was running there. As I was on lane one, he shouted at me to get off the track.

Subsequently, I reached out to him online and said that there was no need to shout. He apologised for shouting. He explained that people walking or jogging leisurely should keep off lane one as "this is basic track etiquette that ensures safety".

We kept in touch online, and my understanding of Soh is that he is a highly committed athlete who seeks to be constructive. He recently co-organised the 2.4km Pocari Sweat Run that drew significant interest.

Soh is young, highly talented and dedicated. He also made mistakes and realised his flaws. I hope SNOC will forgive him and give him another chance.

With his drive, determination and capabilities, Soh can contribute significantly to our national athletic pursuits and local sporting fraternity.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat