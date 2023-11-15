Forum: Social mixers should have wider age ranges for inclusive friendships

The recent bout of social mixers is certainly a laudable move in bringing people out of their shells (Social mixers for friendships gain traction among young adults in S’pore, Nov 12).

However, deliberately setting an age range (for instance, between the ages of 25 and 35) for such gatherings to make friends seems to fly against society’s efforts to promote inclusivity.

Although such social mixers may leave participants feeling healed and energised by interacting, sharing problems and finding new passions with someone close to their age, this might create a more fragmented society where life views are increasingly polarised by age groups.

A more ideal situation would be if younger and older adults outside this age range are included in these social mixers, where the younger ones can seek advice on their life challenges from the older adults, and more people can learn from the life experiences of those outside their age group.

Also, having a narrow age range may lead a few to treat such events as covert matchmaking sessions. They may then choose who in the group they prefer to interact with and spoil the main purpose of these events.

Lim Chee Khiam