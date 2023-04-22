Forum: Social media platforms have part to play in ensuring rational political contest of ideas

I am puzzled why Forum contributor Lim Shi Shun asked about the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) role in reining in the most passionate of its supporters, to try to ensure a rational political contest of ideas (Embrace rational political contest of ideas, April 21).

Are the opposition supporters less vocal and toxic? 

If the online and social media landscape is crucial to the rational contestation of political ideas, then perhaps the PAP, in the role of the Government (PAP being the ruling party), should enact legislation to make sure all social media platforms take on the responsibility and burden to ensure that all online political views or comments are rational and objective, devoid of anger, hatred and negative partisan sentiments.

Anthony Lim Thiam Poh

