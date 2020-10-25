Forum: Social divide a pressing issue

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, from the way we interact with others to the way we learn and work. This has illuminated the social divide in Singapore.

The shift to home-based learning (HBL) has disproportionately affected those who do not have adequate access to the Internet and a conducive learning environment at home. The growing reliance on e-commerce not only affects low-income households that cannot accommodate higher costs and delivery fees, but also has a significant impact on the less tech-savvy generation, revealing the digital divide.

Singaporeans and the Government need to recognise this pressing issue and act on it even post-Covid-19. It is important to ensure that society progresses as a whole and no groups fall between the cracks.

Tan Eu Ning, 20,

Second year undergraduate student

Guard against misinformation

The recent expulsion of a professor over allegations of sexual misconduct sent shock waves through the National University of Singapore (NUS) community. As a student from NUS, I stand in solidarity with the victims.

Cases of sexual misconduct tied to NUS students and staff have surfaced recently.

More people today are speaking out against these transgressions in the hope that justice can be brought to the victims. Generalising all NUS students as potential predators or "get out of jail free" criminals ignores the complexities and nuances of each case.

Further, the media is awash with numerous click-bait pieces with cleverly strung headlines aimed at increasing readership. Media outlets need to tell the whole truth. Leaving out crucial information risks the spread of rumours and misinformation.

For consumers of media, it is more important than ever to make value judgments, and not just sweeping generalisations, through critical and discerning reading.

Lance Gabriel Wu Shi Rui, 21,

First year undergraduate student

New Covid-19 test holds promise

A new fast and easy paper-strip test for Covid 19 from India, known as Feluda, sounds like one of the most innovative inventions to combat the pandemic due to its reliability, affordability and ability to provide results in a shorter time (Indian scientists develop new paper-strip test for Covid-19, Oct 15).

If the test lives up to the claims of its makers, and is made available here, the test would complement Singapore's decision to open its borders for leisure and official purposes, allowing the tourism industry and hospitality sector to climb back to their pre-pandemic status.

By adopting this technology, nationwide testing could be carried out, and businesses will have the assurance and confidence to operate at a close to pre-pandemic capacity.

Ye Ziyi, 13,

International school student

